Two hurt in separate crashes near Friendly Valley

By Jim Holt

Last update: 6 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Traffic collisions two hours apart near the gated community of Friendly Valley on Sierra Highway each resulted in people being hurt and taken to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The first of two crashes on Sierra Highway at Friendly Valley happened shortly before 9 a.m. when a vehicle hit a pole.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at 8:53 a.m. and arrived there at 9 a.m., a Fire Department spokesman said.

“This call was for a solo vehicle that hit a pole,” he said. “One person was transported to the hospital.”

Less than two hours later, shortly before 10:45 a.m., paramedics were dispatched back to the same location for reports of a second unrelated traffic collision.

When paramedics arrived the second time they were joined by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the Fire Department spokesman said.

At least one person was hurt in the second crash, prompting paramedics to request an ambulance providing advanced life support be dispatched to the crash.