Vikes face out-of-state challenge in Chaparral

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

Valencia High school has never played a team from Arizona (at least according to MaxPreps). They’ve also probably have played few teams with a quarterback like Chaparral High of Scottsdale, Arizona’s Jack Miller.

The sophomore has nine NCAA Division 1 football offers, according to 247sports.com, which include Florida State, Ohio State and Ole Miss. Miller will have his first varsity start for the Firebirds after sitting out his first game due to transfer rules.

It’ll be fun to see how Valencia’s experienced, tough defense handles the young talent of Miller.

“It makes defenses have to honor the entire field but the part (Miller) has to learn is obviously progression as well as sight adjustments,” Chaparral coach Thomas Lewis told the Scottsdale Independent. “Sometimes he’s going to have to read coverages and fronts.”

It’ll be a welcome challenge for defensive ends Ben Seymour and Josh DeNeal, who each had nine sacks last season, according to MaxPreps, as well as nose tackle Josh Washington.

Last week, the Vikings took down Palmdale High 49-9. Jayvaun Wilson rushed for three touchdowns and Moises Haynes ran for two.

The team is ranked second in Division 2 according to this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls.