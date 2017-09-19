Walk A Mile in My Shoes? Or Spend “A Day In Their Paws”

The Brittany Foundation is at it again. Their fundraiser, “A Day In Their Paws” is a unique event that pairs human and dog on “lockdown” together for 24 hours.

Ever wonder what the life of a shelter dog is like? Volunteers of The Brittany Foundation, a no-kill dog rescue in Agua Dulce, CA, will find out during “A Day in Their Paws” on October 14, 2017.

Volunteers have committed to spend 24 hours (1440 minutes) in a kennel at The Brittany Foundation Animal Sanctuary with the homeless dog of their choice to raise awareness of how shelter dogs live day after day, taking breaks only to eat and use the restroom. The kenneled volunteers will raise money for the non-profit organization by having sponsors “buy their freedom” at $1 per minute.

The Brittany Foundation will also host an open house from 12 noon – 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, so that the public has a chance to tour the sanctuary and meet their adoptable dogs. Refreshments, raffles, contests, silent auction, and bake sale is part of the action that day.

Founder Nancy Anderson started the non-profit in 1991 and has since placed well over 2000 dogs, many of which had been pulled from death row at county shelters or puppy mills across the greater Los Angeles area as well as other parts of California and the U.S.

Anderson hopes that the community will come out to support the volunteers and consider adopting a Brittany Foundation dog during “A Day in Their Paws.”

“Every dog we adopt out creates a space for another dog we can save. If you’re not looking to adopt, you can still lend a hand by sponsoring a volunteer or coming by the open house,” she said. “With everyone’s help, this could be our biggest fundraiser ever and allow us continue to save lives well into next year.”

“A Day In Their Paws” Open House, Saturday, Oct. 14, 12 noon. – 4 p.m. Corner of Sierra Highway and Anthony Road, Agua Dulce, 91390. Follow signs to sanctuary. For more information, call (661) 713-5240, email brittany_dogs@yahoo.com or visit www.brittanyfoundation.com. The Brittany Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) charity. All donations are tax deductible.