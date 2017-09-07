Weekly Ongoing and Volunteer Calendar – September 7

By Signal Staff

Saturday

Old Town Newhall Farmers Market

What: New location, new day and new hours. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The Market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source.

When: Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Corner of Lyons Avenue and Railroad Avenue, Newhall

More info: An abundance of free parking is available.

Saugus Farmer’s Market (April through October)

What: Fresh produce grown by local growers and farms. Farmers, Crafters, cooked food and more.

When: Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bouquet Canyon Church, 27000 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita

More info: For vendor information please call, Leonard Lozano, 661-670-9978.

Placerita Nature Center Walk and Live Animal Presentation

What: Come to Placerita Canyon with your family on Saturdays. This is an easy 1-hour walk exploring the area’s natural and cultural history. The nature walk is planned to be fun for the whole family. If time permits, stay for the Native Live Animal Presentation.

When: Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Live Animal Presentation, 1 p.m.

Where: Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Rd., Newhall

Cost: Free

More info: 661-259-7721, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tues-Sun.

Crafterday Saturdays (Weather Permitting)

What: Free guided tour and free craftin’ fun. Set up right outside the Mansion’s back door, on the covered back patio, is the new weekly Crafterday Saturday craft table. Activities are geared towards younger participants, K-5th grade, but anyone who enjoys crafts will have a grand ol’ time.

When: Saturdays at 11 a.m. except inclement weather days.

Where: William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Cost: The cost is Free and all are welcome.

More info: For questions about Crafterday Saturday, please call the Museum at 661-254-4584 or email: information@hartmuseum.org.

Newhall Aquarium

What: Kid friendly interactive experience.

When: Open to the public Sat & Sun 3-5 p.m. Groups of 15 or more, please call for weekday appointments.

Where: 24631 Arch Street, Newhall

Cost: Donation of $5 per person at the door.

More info: 661-220-5512

Sunday

Ventura County Certified Farmer’s Market

What: Ventura County Certified Farmer’s Market invites Santa Clarita community members to peruse the produce of 57 farmers.

When: Sundays, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: College of the Canyons, Parking Lot 5, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Valencia

More info: Visit www.vccfarmersmarkets.com

Fundraising Bingo at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge

What: Bingo on Sunday and Thursdays, and the community is invited. This charity fundraiser benefits many organizations. On Thursdays, the Santa Clarita Emblem Club serves delicious food for purchase. Sunday breakfast starting at 9 a.m., or buy hot dogs on Sunday afternoon. Win cash and prizes, and know your contributions are improving the quality of lives for others in our community.

When: Sundays: Breakfast 9 a.m. Bingo game starts at 1 p.m. Thursdays: doors 4 p.m. game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379, 17766 Sierra Hwy., Santa Clarita

Cost: $20 for first pack and $5 each additional pack. Pull tabs and a few progressive games are also available.

More info: For questions please call 661-251-1500. Website: www.elks.org. Minimum age of players is 18 years. Bingo is not available on some holidays. Check with Elks Office for schedule.

Monday

Joy Bible Study- (September 11 through April, 30, 2018)

What: This is a non-denominational Bible study for women. No childcare available.

When: Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Dr., Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: Please call Fran Padgett, 661-600-3798

SCV Mindfulness

What: Description of Event; 20-30 minute guided mindful meditation followed by a brief discussion. Vipassana concentration meditations and lots of heart practices too. My intention is to help train your monkey mind, open your heart, let go of resentments and judgments and find more contentment in life. I can’t promise you overnight results, but I can promise real change with continued commitment. We have a great group and we would love for you to join us. All are welcome, no experience necessary.

When: Mondays, 7-8 p.m.

Where: SCVi Charter School, 28060 Hasley Canyon Rd., Castaic

Cost: Free, but donations are welcomed.

More info: Sara Brown, 661-705-4820

DBSA (National Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance) Meetings

What: The depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) is coming to Santa Clarita. We are a caring group of intelligent and artistic individuals (peers/consumers) who hold open, free support group meetings and offer a variety of written information. Our focus is on self-help which is offered in a safe, accepting, non-judgmental, and confidential peer-to-peer environment.

When: Mondays, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Temple Beth Ami, 23023 Hilse Ln., Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: Please contact Jeff Fox at 818-850-DBSA (3272), or email at jeff@dbsanorthridge.org

Tuesday

Single & Parenting Group

What: There aren’t many people who truly understand the unique challenges that single parents face. You’re doing the job of two people and deeply desire doing what’s best for your children, but sometimes it’s all you can do to survive from one day to the next. Single & Parenting is a weekly group that will bring help, hope and encouragement to you and your family; and give you tools for parenting and for strengthening the bond that you share with your children.

When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Savia Center, 23780 Newhall Ave., Newhall

More info: 661-705-4710

A Light of Hope Support Groups

What: Offering parent support group meetings and youth/young adult (ages 14-26) group meetings weekly, as well as weekend Alternative Peer Group activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: SAVIA Community Center, 23780 Newhall Ave., Suite 201, Newhall, CA

Contact info: Tim Traurig, 661-513-HEAL (4325) Heal@alightofhopescv.org

Wednesday

Just Drawing at the ARTree

What: Come to the ARTree Community Arts Center for an unsupervised chance to draw at your leisure using objects and models. Just bring a pencil and paper.

When: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m.

Where: ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th Street, Newhall

Cost: $5 donation

More info: http://theartree.org

Thursday

Masters Water Polo

What: Any former High School or College Men’s or Women’s Water Polo players and even Swimmers who’ve never played Water Polo would be welcomed to join our Santa Clarita Water Polo Club. We scrimmage/play for 1- 1.5 hours. It’s so much fun. 19 years old to 100+. So come out, workout and have a blast.

When: Thursdays 6:45-8:15 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita

Cost: $5

More info: scvmasterspolo@gmail.com

Nar-Anon Meeting

What: A worldwide fellowship and a 12-step program for FAMILY and FRIENDS of ADDICTS that gives support by Sharing our Experience, Strength, and Hope.

When: Thursdays 7 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Center for Spiritual Living, 18364 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita

More info: nar-anon.org, 800-477-6291

Friday

Addiction Recovery Support Group

What: SMART Recovery, Self-Management and Recovery Training is a science-based addiction recovery support group where participants learn self-empowering techniques to aid in their recovery from all types of addictive behavior.

When: Fridays, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Room #3, Valencia United Methodist Church 25718 McBean Pkwy, Valencia

Cost: Free, donations accepted

More info: Email Mike at 5388@att.net, call 661-977-1385 or visit www.smartrecovery.org.

William S. Hart Walking & Hiking Club

What: Walking program and hiking club. Enjoy healthy exercise and have some fun too, while hiking 3 to 6 miles in Santa Clarita’s various hiking trails and beautiful open spaces.

When: Fridays, 9 a.m.

Where: William S. Hart Regional Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Cost: Free

More info: Laurie Bevington, 661-259-1750 or 661-702-8953

Volunteers Needed

SCV Food Pantry Volunteer Substitute Drivers Needed

What: The SCV Food Pantry needs substitute/or on call volunteer drivers to pick up donations from local markets and businesses. Drivers must have a valid California driver’s license, the ability to lift 50 lbs. and the willingness to help those less fortunate in the Santa Clarita Valley. Substitute/or on call drivers are asked to fill in when the regularly scheduled drivers are not available. Join the best group of volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley and help your neighbors in need.

When: Regularly scheduled pick-ups are made Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

More info: Contact the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry at 661-255-9078 or info@scvfoodpantry.org.

SCV Senior Center Seeking Volunteers

What: The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center needs volunteers to pack lunches for the homebound elderly.

When: Monday through Friday

Where: 22900 Market Street, Santa Clarita

More info: To volunteer, contact Robin at 661-259-9444 or rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org.

Read With Me Program Seeks Volunteers

What: SCV Education Foundation Read with Me! Program is seeking volunteers to assist young children with their reading skills in local public school classrooms. Working one-on-one or in small groups you’ll read with students, helping them with vocabulary, comprehension and fluency. Share your love of reading.

When: One to two days a week, one to two hours a day.

Where: Local public elementary schools.

Cost: Free

More info: Coordinator@scveducationfoundation.org

Rent-A-Santa Fundraiser Seeking Volunteers

What: The Domestic Violence Center of Santa Clarita Valley (DVC of SCV) is looking for volunteers to participate in our Rent-A-Santa fundraiser this year to dress up as Santa, Mrs. Claus or Elves to entertain at local holiday parties or events in Santa Clarita. All proceeds will benefit the Domestic Violence Center. Interested volunteers are asked to contact Barbara Cochran at 661-251-1352. Volunteers do not need any experience and costumes will be provided by the DVC.

A training program will be set up to provide first-time volunteers with necessary information.

Carousel Ranch Seeking Volunteers

What: Carousel Ranch located in Agua Dulce, is a non-profit organization which provides therapeutic horseback riding lessons to children with special needs. We rely on wonderful volunteers. Please join us. Must be 15 or older.

When: Volunteer times are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. or anytime in-between for at least 2 hours

More info: Please call Carousel Ranch at 661-268-8010, and ask for Gail.

Swan Center Outreach

What: Swan Center Outreach located in Castaic is a non-profit organization which provides spiritually minded individuals with knowledge and experiences with horses that lead to higher levels of awareness, balance and the fulfillment of one’s purpose. Volunteers are needed to assist in general farm chores. Children 9 years to adult. Younger than 9 or special needs may be eligible pending an interview to determine their ability to safely participate.

Horse handlers are also needed but must complete at least two 4-hour days as a general volunteer and complete a Horse Handler Volunteer Training Class.

More info: Times and classes vary. Please call 661-425-9219 or email swancenteroutreach@yahoo.com.

Docents Wanted at the Santa Paula Art Museum

The Santa Paula Art Museum is looking for volunteers to join its fun and friendly team of docents! Santa Paula Art Museum docents are a valued group of volunteers who assist museum staff in a variety of activities, including welcoming visitors and informing guests of the Museum’s current exhibits and program offerings. Docents also help at special events such as artist receptions, concerts, and the Museum’s annual art auction. Santa Paula Art Museum docents are asked to work a minimum of 3 hours per month, and are invited to join the Museum as members. Weekday and weekend volunteer opportunities are available. No previous experience is required, and thorough training and support is provided. If you are interested in becoming a docent, please contact the Santa Paula Art Museum by calling 805-525-5554 or email info@santapaulaartmuseum.org. You can also stop by the Museum, Wednesday through Friday, and ask to speak with a member of staff. The Santa Paula Art Museum, Jeanette Cole Art Center is located at 117 North 10th Street in beautiful downtown Santa Paula. The Museum features rotating exhibitions of vintage and contemporary art, educational programming for children and adults, artist talks and demonstrations, a gift shop, and more. For more information, please visit the Museum’s website at www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

Vendor Applications Now Available For 2017 Fine Craft Show

Vendor applications are now available for the City of Santa Clarita’s 26th Annual Fine Craft Show. The event will be held on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fine Craft Show will be held outdoors at Old Orchard Park, located at 25023 Ave Rotella.

This free, outdoor event includes one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts, including jewelry, painting, pottery, woodwork and other items perfect for the upcoming holiday season. Holiday shoppers can select unique and beautiful gifts, while enjoying gourmet food trucks in a festive outdoor park setting.

For more information about vendor requirements, pricing and to complete a vendor application, please visit Santa-Clarita.com/FineCraftShow or contact Art Coordinator Katherine Cooksey at 661-250-3777.

What: The City of Palmdale is seeking musicians, dancers, spoken word, comedy, and other acoustic entertainment to audition to perform on the Mosaic Stage at the second annual Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival, coming to the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 am to 6 p.m.

When: Auditions will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12 noon to 5 pm

Where: In the rehearsal classrooms at the Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East. They will be held on a first come, first serve basis. Auditions will be “unplugged” style audio an intimate setting. Performers must fill out an application on site, and submit a photo/headshot and bio. A photographer will be on site to provide photos free of charge to those performers who do not have one. Only performers will be allowed at the auditions.

More info: For more information or questions about the auditions, please call 661-267-5611.