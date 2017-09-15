West Ranch football seeks to build win total against Thousand Oaks

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

When West Ranch football took on Thousand Oaks of the Cats walked away with a victory by two touchdowns.

Wildcats coach Chris Varner expects it to be just as close this year.

“It was really close last year,” he said. “They’re going to be prepared and we’re going to be prepared.”

For this week, being prepared means entering the game ready to play four quarters. Last week against St. Genevieve, West Ranch didn’t pick up its offense until the second half, when it scored 27 unanswered points.

Ryan Camacho took over primary rushing duties with LaRon Huff out for discipline reasons. With Huff back this week, the Wildcats have options on the ground.

Both Ryan and Jovan Camacho have had increased roles this year after quality freshman seasons at receiver.

“They did phenomenal last year and they’re faster, they’re more experienced, they’re taking more of a leadership role,” said Varner. “They’re a year older so they’re going to be constantly improving.

Junior receiver Jared Staub has been continuing the development that began in his sophomore campaign and complements quarterback Colton Mitchell nicely. In two games this season, Staub has three catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

“Jared Staub has done well for us at receiver, just continually seeing him as a presence for our offense and it’s a team effort,” Varner said. “So its just a matter of getting the kids working as a unit.”