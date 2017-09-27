West Ranch overcomes wind to win 4th straight league golf meet

A wrinkle was thrown into the fourth Foothill League girls golf meet of the season as a windy Tuesday afternoon at Elkins Ranch prompted strategical changes.

It didn’t change much as far as the outcome, though, as West Ranch surged to its fourth straight league win with two league meets left on the schedule.

“I don’t think we were all at our best today, so it’s nice we were able to win with that going on,” said West Ranch’s Mack Bailey, who led all golfers with a 1-over 37.

West Ranch finished with a team score of 197. Hart (229) took home second place, followed by Valencia (245), Saugus (264), Golden Valley (269) and Canyon (291).

The Wildcats’ Noelle Song and Kati Pak tied for second, finishing with 4-overs. Zoe Campos and Stephanie Kang both ended with 5-overs for West Ranch, along with Valencia’s Kimberly Tsai, tying them for fourth.

“We’d like to have a score that’s a little bit lower,” Cats coach Jeff Holen said. “We want to be at 190, which is what it’s going to take if we want to be successful in the postseason.”

West Ranch holds a 62-point lead over Valencia for the Foothill League lead while Saugus is in third place, trailing Valencia by 80 points.

“I think we’re just building our confidence as the season goes on,” Campos said. “It’s nice to see that we can keep putting together wins like this.”

Brooke Harrison led Hart with a 7-over to guide the Indians to a second-place finish. She tied with West Ranch’s Paige Harrison for seventh place out of all golfers.

Bailey kept her strategy simple for what she described as the windiest of the four league meets. She leads all Foothill League golfers with a 37.7 average through four meetings, followed by Campos (38) and Tsai (39).

“I think I just approached it like most golfers would, test the wind, see where it’s going and prepare my shot,” Bailey said.

The final two league meetings will be hosted at TPC Valencia, with the next one coming on Oct. 10.