17th Annual Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair

By Laura Chesler, Santa Clarita Contributor

People who are looking to adopt a new four-legged family member or enjoy a day of free family fun should head out to Hart Park in Newhall on Sunday, October 8, 2017. Hundreds of dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies will be available for adoption at the 17th Annual Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair. The 2017 fair, sponsored by Animal Medical Center, Ingolstadt West German Auto Specialists and Valencia Veterinary Center kicks off at 11 a.m. Since it began in 2000, the Valencia-based Bow-Wows & Meows, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has adopted out close to 2,300 pets at its annual fairs, which see attendance in excess of 10,000 people each year. All breeds of leashed, well-behaved dogs that are up to date on their vaccinations are welcome to attend with their humans—there is no breed discrimination at the Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair.

“Adoption is the most humane way to bring home a new best friend and it’s the most cost-effective, too,” said Yvonne (Allbee) Hanson, founder of Bow-Wows & Meows, Inc. “Many of the adoptable dogs and cats at the fair were once part of a family, so they acclimate really well to being in a home again.”

All seven Los Angeles County Animal Shelters will be offering discounted adoption fees of just $30 and their veterinary team will be on hand to answer questions from new County adopters. Every County pet is spayed or neutered, immunized and microchipped, and ready to go home immediately. Adopters receive a special, complimentary “I’ve Just Been Adopted” bag for their new family member compliments of Bow-Wows & Meows sponsors and vendors. Additional adoptions will also be available from private rescues (adoption fees and policies vary).

In 2016, Bow-Wows & Meows adopted out more than 180 dogs and cats, and Hanson hopes the fair exceeds that number this year. “Our goal is to send all the shelter trucks back empty at the end of the day,” she said. “With the community’s help, we can make that happen.”

Entrance to the family-friendly fair is FREE and activities include:

The Famous Fun Dog Show, with categories ranging from “Best Vocalist” to “Mystery Mutt” to “Pet/Owner Look-alike” at 1:30 p.m.

70+ Pet-Related Vendors (items and services)

Huge “Super Raffle” with amazing prizes at just $1 per ticket

Food Truck Court with delicious dining options (including vegan and vegetarian)

Shopping opportunities ranging from premium pet food to fantastic pet accessories

Low-cost vaccines from TAGS (free Rabies shots)

County pet license renewals

Free community parking will be available in the neighborhoods surrounding Hart Park (including the Metro Link parking lots located behind the train tracks). Local pet lovers can help the fair succeed by spreading the word about Bow-Wows & Meows via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BWMPetFair), Instagram (BowWowsPetFair), or Twitter (@BowWowsPetFair). Hart Park is located at 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA 91321.

“Social media makes a big impact by bringing more adopters to the fair, helping us save as many lives as possible,” Hanson said.

For more information, please visit www.BowWowsAndMeows.org or email info@BowWowsandMeows.org.