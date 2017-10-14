UPDATE: Canyon Country brush fire no longer threatening structures

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 51 mins ago

UPDATE 9:18 p.m.

As of 9:18 p.m. the Creekside IC fire is no longer threatening any structures, said Supervisor Melanie Flores of the LA County Fire Department.

The fire is centered off Goodvale Road off Whites Canyon in Canyon Country.

The fire is currently down to only one acre, said Flores, although the level of containment could not yet be confirmed.

Air units are currently being called off.

_________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 8:39 p.m.

A brush fire was reported near Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.

As of 8:39 p.m. the blaze has burnt two acres.

Structures are threatened, said Supervisor Robert Diaz of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

At this time LA County Fire authorities were unable to confirm how many units on the scene.

More information will be posted as this story develops.