Don Gately: What happens to the balloons?

Last update: 6 hours ago

Hart High School loves to release dozens of balloons at football games. A colorful and festive touch.

But what happens to the balloons? Do they become litter in people’s yards?

Do they distract drivers on the nearby freeway? Do animals mistake them for food, try to eat them, sicken and possibly even die?

Is any thought given to cleaning them up after the games?

Is this a good environmental lesson for students to observe? The balloons are gone from sight in a minute or so, but is it worth it?

Don Gately

Valencia