Foodie Fireman Wins Free Presto Pasta For A Year

By Signal Contributor

By Natalie Barzyk, Community Contributor

Buttery roasted garlic baked into crunchy bread, crisp lettuce accented with house-made dressings and freshly grated parmesan cheese… succulent chicken dishes and bowls of al dente pasta smothered in tangy marinara sauce — all of this… for free?

Presto Pasta Valencia had the pleasure of running a Free Catered Work Lunch contest. One lucky winner was chosen each week from hundreds of hopeful applicants to be the hero of their office.

Presto Pasta’s grand prize was come il cacio sui maccheroni (meaning “the cheese on the macaroni”, the Italian equivalent of “the icing on the cake”). Entrants of the Catering giveaway were automatically entered to win the grand prize: Free Pasta for a Year from Presto Pasta.

Meet Eric Mendoza of Fireman Design and Landscaping, grand prize winner of Presto Pasta’s Free Pasta for a Year giveaway. As a contributing member of his community, Eric has worked as a fireman in Chatsworth. This Foodie Fireman even won Chatsworth’s Pioneer Day chili cook-off with his Firehouse 96 Chili. He then opened his landscaping company with his brother Albert, who he has worked with for over 20 years.

Presto Pasta extends their sincerest congratulations to Eric Mendoza, and they can’t wait for Eric to visit and enjoy his well-earned prize.

Presto Pasta is a family owned and operated establishment that has thrived in Southern California for over 20 years. The co-owners, two brothers, Jeff and Ken Schuberg, opened their first location in Camarillo in 1995, and are still ensuring that their original high standards are met in every store.

As a growing Southern California eatery, the Valencia restaurant in the River Oaks Shopping Center will no longer be the baby of the chain. Presto Pasta is coming to Simi Valley, the seventh location, and the goal is to be open by the end of 2017.

For more information, please visit prestopasta.com.