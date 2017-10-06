Hart alum Trevor Bauer collects first career postseason win

By Signal Staff

Last update: 2 mins ago

Hart alum Trevor Bauer picked up his first career postseason victory Thursday, throwing 6 ⅔ shutout innings against the Yankees as the Indians won Game 1 of the American League Division Series, 4-0.

Bauer allowed just two hits, struck out eight and walked one on his way to the victory. Jay Bruce provided the offense with three RBIs, including a two-run home run.