Looking for Halloween Haunted Houses or Yard Displays
By Signal Staff
Last update:1 min ago
Are you planning a Haunted House or yard display and would like to be included in a listing on our website? Please send name, address, type of display, times of operation (if haunted house) and cost (if applicable) to: ourcommunity@signalscv.com. Deadline to submit is Wednesday, October 18.
