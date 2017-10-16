Saugus Board to appoint members to new district committee

By Christina Cox

Nine community members are expected to be appointed to the new Surplus Property 7-11 Advisory Committee during the Saugus Union School District Governing Board meeting Tuesday.

This new committee will advise the district and the Governing Board with the development of policies and procedures relating to the sale or lease of surplus property owned by the district.

The Saugus District first announced it was accepting applications for the committee on Aug. 16. Overall, the district received 17 applicants and the selection committee of the board chose to seat nine of them.

These selected individuals, who represent various community sub-groups, include: Jennifer Denzin, Jeannine Giem, Michele Hill, Samantha Ford, Susan Bender, Anayeli Lopez, John Gibbons, Robert Aholt and Steven Lane.

The 7-11 Advisory Committee is expected to meet four to five times to complete its review and recommendations to the district’s Governing Board.

Tentative meetings for the committee are set for Oct. 24, 2017, Nov. 14, 2017, Jan. 30, 2018 and Feb. 13, 2018.

Workers’ Compensation

The Governing Board is also expected to approve a resolution to provide workers’ compensation insurance coverage for individuals who volunteer with the district.

This resolution follows a Sept. 19 meeting when the board adopted a policy that stated it would provide a safe environment for volunteers and minimize the district’s exposure to liability.

With this resolution, volunteers are entitled to the same workers’ compensation benefits as any employee of the district.

Budget Revisions

Board members are also expected to approve budget revisions to three of the district’s funds due to changes in district revenue and expenses.

The first change will be to the General Fund where changes resulted in a net increase in the unrestricted ending fund balance of $56,536. This changed will increase the overall ending fund balance to $9,134,200.

It also will cause a net decrease in the restricted ending fund balance of $341,725, causing the ending fund balance to decrease to $902,362.

The second change will be to the Child Development Fund, or Fund 12.0, for the State Preschool Programs. Changes to the budget will create a net decrease of the ending fund balance by $26,066, which will also decrease the ending fund balance to $0.

The third revision will be to the Other Enterprise Fund, Fund 63.0, for the Child Development Program.

This change will result in a net decrease of the Child Development Program ending fund balance by $248,100, which will decrease the ending fund balance to $8,874,285.

Additional Agenda Items

Present Plum Canyon Elementary School with the Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports (PBIS) Silver Award

Conduct a first reading of board policies and administrative regulations: Visitors/Outsiders; Solicitation of Funds from and by Students; Advertising and Promotion; and Joint Use Agreements

Conduct a second reading and adoption of board policies and administrative regulations: Ceremonies and Observances; Recruitment and Selection; and Legal Status Requirement

Hear a presentation from Art & Music TOSAs and Kennedy Center Teachers about the summer Kennedy Arts Integration Conference

Approve a summary of the district’s 2017 CAASPP data and results

Approve a new job description for a Behavior Intervention Specialist and post to fill two positions

Approve a Frontline Education Contract to report absences, arrange substitutes and to manage timesheets

Approve contract with Jenny Ponzuric Contract to conduct staff trainings on the Pattern of Strengths and Weaknesses (PSW) Model for Specific Learning Disability (SLD) Identification, in response to the 2014 Reauthorization of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA)

Approve Change Orders No. 1 to No. 6 to The Nazerian Group for site work for the new West Creek Academy Two-Story Classroom Building Project totaling $41,330.97

Approve Change Order No. 2 to RMA GeoScience for testing and inspection services for the new West Creek Academy Two-Story Classroom Building Project totaling $66,068.25

Approve field trips for Highlands, Mountainview, North Park, Plum Canyon, Rosedell and Santa Clarita Elementary Schools and West Creek Academy

Approve contract with California Institute of the Arts for a 20-week Community Arts Partnership (CAP) at West Creek Academy

