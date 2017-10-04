SCAA 28th Annual Art Classic

By Olga Kaczmar, Newhall Community Contributor

Saturday, October 14, will be the 28th Annual Art Classic fine arts competition presented by the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) and the County of Los Angeles. The Gala event will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. in Hart Hall at historic William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave. in Newhall.

Two notable judges, Kevin Hass and Raoul de la Sota will judge approximately 150 pieces of art in all categories. All of the exhibited artwork will be available for purchase at the show. A silent auction will provide additional opportunities to purchase original high-quality artwork at reasonable prices, amusement park tickets, restaurant coupons, and other fun items.

Special Note: the art exhibit will be open free to the public on Sunday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Hart Hall.

Tickets for the Gala on Saturday afternoon are $25 each. You can call Cathy King 661-607-6638 for ticket information or purchase tickets online at: www.santaclaritaartists.org .