SCCS looks to continue perfection as it takes on Vasquez

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

Santa Clarita Christian football returns to its home turf at College of the Canyons for a non-league matchup against Vasquez.

The Cardinals have yet to see a loss this year, with a perfect 6-0 overall record and a 2-0 record in San Joaquin League play.

Last Thursday, SCCS brought down the defending San Joaquin league champion Saddleback Christian 22-19, a close contest that featured standout performances from quarterback Blake Kirshner.

The junior completed 27 of 51 passes for 409 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdown receptions were made by senior Blaike Orth.

Caden Brenner rushed for one touchdown and was second on the team in receiving yards. He now has 52 catches for 610 yards this season.

Vasquez is coming off a 61-6 loss to Division 5 Paraclete of Lancaster to bring them to 3-5 overall on the season.

The Warriors’ Gary Rowe was in the quarterback contest at Golden Valley over the summer, but ended up transferring to Vasquez instead of playing the season with the Grizzlies. He’s only seen action in one game for the Warriors this year, according to MaxPreps.

Running back Jake Obney will be a focus for the Cards defense. The sophomore currently has 741 yards on 71 carries and 10 touchdowns thus far in the season.

For SCCS, sophomore Lucas Pettee will be leading the charge on the ground. He’s tallied 492 yards and two touchdowns this year on 62 rushes.

Kickoff for SCCS and Vasquez is scheduled for 7 p.m. at COC