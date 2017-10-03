SCV man accused of sexual assault, burglary, scheduled for further mental health assessment

By Jim Holt

A Santa Clarita man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after allegedly breaking into her Los Angeles home appeared in court for an update on his mental state and was told to continue with his ongoing mental health assessment.

Russell Malcom Harris, 35, appeared Tuesday in Department 30 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center for a status report on a previously-ordered mental health assessment.

Court learned that the assessment would continue for at least another month.

“He is still going through mental health court,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal Tuesday.

Harris was ordered to appear back in court on Nov. 9 for another mental health status update, he said.

Harris allegedly broke into a woman’s home Aug. 1, 2016, and sexually touched her before fleeing. That same day, he allegedly broke into three more residences, according to prosecutors.

On Aug. 2, 2016, he allegedly broke into or tried to break into an additional three residences.

All the residences were in downtown Los Angeles.

Harris is charged with one count of assault to commit rape during commission of a first-degree burglary; four counts of first-degree burglary with a person present; one count of first-degree residential burglary and one count of attempted first-degree residential burglary.

The complaint filed by prosecutors alleges Harris has prior convictions in the state of New York.

If convicted, Harris faces up to life in state prison.

