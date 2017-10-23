SCV “Safe Drug Drop-Off” program for prescription drugs, sharps and narcotics temporarily suspended

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 19 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 2017, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) listed Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as a collection site on their website for the event, however we will be unable to participate as our “Safe Drop-Off” boxes were removed on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

Effective on yesterday’s date, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department drug-take program being administered by Narcotics Bureau has been temporarily suspended.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is in the process of reassessing the program and implementing our own safe drug drop-off program to serve the needs of our residents.

In the intermittent time period, if you have unwanted prescriptions that need to be dropped off—be advised of the following resources in our community:

Unused or expired prescription drugs drop-off receptacle (available any time of day)

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital (lobby)

23845 McBean Parkway

Valencia, CA 91355

Household Hazardous Waste Collection, Saturday, November 11, 2017 from

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (includes unused, unwanted medicine and sharps)

College of the Canyons

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Event sponsored by the LA County Sanitation District and the Department of Public Works

We apologize for any inconvenience, and we will advise when our “Safe Drop-Off” program is back up and running.

SOURCE: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station