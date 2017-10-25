Steve Lunetta: Hollywood corruption — quid pro quo

By Steve Lunetta

Quid Pro Quo (n): Something given or received for something else; also a deal arranging, a quid pro quo.

I approach this column with fear and trepidation. Within the confines of these 770 words, I know there will be comments taken out of context and misunderstandings birthed. Here we go anyway.

The revelations coming out of Hollywood regarding a pervasive culture of sexual harassment are stunning not only for their grotesqueness but also for their hypocrisy.

While Harvey Weinstein remains the center of attention, other producers and directors are now being outed for their abusive and warped treatment of others.

Hollywood has reveled in calling President Trump a sexual harasser. These latest charges against numerous members of the entertainment elite prove that Trump was at most a minor-leaguer in comparison.

Apparently, the legendary “casting couch” was never retired and seems to be the way forward for most Hollywood talent even today. And so many knew. So many. Even while pointing fingers at others, the core of the entertainment industry was shown to be rotten and corrupt.

But here is the difficult thing. Recently, big-name actresses such as Reese Witherspoon have come forward to detail numerous incidents of sexual harassment to which she occasionally succumbed for fear of losing her job.

We are also hearing of lower-level staff subjected to equally vile and repulsive behavior. Assistants, coordinators, writers, prop people, and administrators are also targets of harassment.

This is horrible and completely unacceptable. The men (and women) responsible for this behavior should be outed and never allowed to work in entertainment again. Where applicable, criminal charges should be pursued.

But then I catch myself. “Quid pro quo” means this for that, literally. We seem to be looking intently at the “this” portion while ignoring the “that” portion.

Something was received in exchange. And that something is most likely fame, fortune, and the perks of Hollywood stardom.

Like football players who realize that the final step into the NFL requires extra muscle mass and ability that only a performance-enhancing drug can provide, actors may realize that the final step to that coveted role is a roll in the sack, as it were.

It smacks of a Faustian deal with the devil where any dream can come true with a small price to pay: your soul. A Faustian system.

But a system as broken as Hollywood is broken on two sides: the people of power (like Weinstein) who throw the levers of action and the people of ambition who want to be involved with the industry at any cost. If either side buckles, the culture collapses.

Maybe we are starting to see the beginning of this. If actors (and other staff) refuse to accept the quid pro quo, it’s possible that the harassment can be ended.

But what of those actors who refused the quid pro quo system? Those are the ones who are most aggrieved. While possibly having more talent and ability than the actor ultimately selected, they are left out in the cold to decide whether or not to keep waiting tables at Denny’s for another five years or give up and go home to Iowa where a simple yet stable and unremarkable life awaits.

True, the actresses who enjoy fame and fortune now must look back at the acts it required to get to where they are. This is a tough thing to do and ultimately heart-breaking. Given the choice, would these big names give up fame and fortune to erase the indignity of sexual harassment and quid pro quo?

There is an interesting question indeed.

And what of the entertainment industry people who knew and said nothing? In some ways, they have played Switzerland to Hollywood’s Hitler, knowingly complicit in the crimes and atrocities of the regime yet blissfully benefitting by stocking their own bank accounts with ill-gotten gains.

Also, what of the major studios and distribution companies who, I am sure, have human resource departments whose job it is to identify such behavior and root it out?

It seems like the entertainment industry needs to find a way to police itself. If companies like Warner Brothers, Disney, and Universal Studios got together and created standards with avenues for reporting and discipline, the public’s faith might be restored.

As for now, Hollywood, I’d suggest you stop worrying about Washington and clean up your own backyard.

Steve Lunetta is a resident of Santa Clarita and has no affiliation with the entertainment industry. Other than being a bad amateur theater critic. He can be reached at slunetta63@yahoo.com.

 

  • Gary Bierend

    Lunetta: “If companies like Warner Brothers, Disney, and Universal Studios got together and created standards with avenues for reporting and discipline, the public’s faith might be restored.”

    They already have established such standards, industry wide, years ago. Sexual Harassment prevention training is required by CSATF as part of the industry Safety Pass Program. In addition, individual studios have separate training for all supervisory personnel, also required classes. I’ve had to take several of these classes as a condition of employment, to my knowledge, producers are not required to take them.

  • Anthony Breznican

    Hollywood does have a problem, but it’s telling that there is at least an effort to identify and punish the offenders now that women are coming forward. Weinstein has been rightly banished, and most people would celebrate legal punishment for him if he can be convicted in a court of law.

    But saying Trump was a “minor” player is disingenuous, and it feels like a deflection. Unless Mr. Lunetta intended “minor” to be a play on words, since some of the accusations against Trump involve his actions at the Miss Teen USA pageant (allegations he confirmed in his boasts to Howard Stern about intruding on the changing rooms to see contestants naked.)

    https://www.buzzfeed.com/jtes/a-fifth-teen-beauty-queen-says-trump-visited-dressing-room?utm_term=.tvQ1lXWAVG#.ulq6KW8bRV

    The truth is, Weinstein is horrible. And he is being punished. Trump is guilty of many of the same actions. He has been accused by multiple women, and was even recorded boasting of the behaviors these women described.

    And yet, his supporters looked at these claims and this evidence and decided to stand by him.

  • Gil Mertz

    Outstanding column, Steve. Great job in exposing the arrogant hypocrisy of liberals in Hollywood. And lest we forget, there is no industry on earth that glamorizes gun violence more than Hollywood and yet they condemn the NRA for promoting legal and safe gun ownership. The whole place is crawling with hypocrites which makes them a significant part of the Democratic Party’s base. Of course, what could we expect from bubble-head actors who make a living pretending to be someone they’re not.

    • lois eisenberg

      “Of course, what could we expect from bubble-head” moronic liar-in-chief who makes a living causing chaos to the American Democracy, and pretending to be a President that he is not.

  • lois eisenberg

    “As for now, Hollywood, I’d suggest you stop worrying about Washington and clean up your own backyard.”
    As for now Hollywood should clean up it’s own backyard, but what is more imperative is that
    Washington should clean up it’s dirty un-glamours ( pun intended) swamp which is getting more murky each day .

  • Brian Baker

    Yeah, it’s an interesting phenomenon.

    Back in my acting days (http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0048293/?ref_=fn_al_nm_3 ) the casting couch was a well-known phenomenon, and basically just a “given” as being part of “the Biz”. It wasn’t a guarantor of success – there were plenty of stories, whether apocryphal or not was hard to know, about people who succumbed but then ended up on the cutting room floor anyway, their careers going nowhere.

    I was a good-looking guy back in the day, so I got the occasional “offer”, from both gays and straights, which I’d simply shrug off. In the “arts”, particularly show business, there are a lot of attractive people, many with the morals of alley cats, in a fluid social situation and work environment with a constant flux of people coming in and out of the setting. Opportunities for what’s nowadays called “hooking up” abounded, so human nature being what it is, there were many who exploited it for sexual gratification.

    I think what sets Weinstein apart from others is his aggression, and lack of any restraint; his willingness to push beyond the
    bounds of “normal” sexual pursuit and engage in acts of outright perversion, and assert force against completely unwilling victims. Not only using, but grossly abusing, his position of power in a disgustingly thuggish manner. His refusal to take “no” for an answer.

    Right now this issue’s getting a lot of play, and Weinstein seems to be getting his much-deserved comeuppance (though we’ll have to see how that plays out in the long run). But if people think the phenomenon of “workplace harassment” is going away, I think they’re in for a big disappointment. Unfortunately, we’re talking about something that’s part of the human experience: exploitation, whether for sex or other ends.

    This isn’t unique to Weinstein or show business. We’ve all read about the same types of activities taking place in other venues: the military, the board room, the office.

    The Weinstein affair is getting all this attention because of the celebrity of the people involved; their notoriety, their high profiles, their magazine-cover fame. But ultimately, this dust will settle, and then what?

    Frankly, I don’t think things will change very much. The Hollywood denizens will have expressed their outrage, and patted themselves on the back for their “courage” in speaking out, and everyone will go back to what they were doing before the headlines were splashed all over the place. The “casting couch” will continue, though more discretely. The Weinsteins of the future won’t go as far as actually forcing themselves on unwilling victims, but other than that the status quo will probably remain largely unchanged.

    In saying this, I don’t think I’m being cynical. Simply realistic.

  • Ron Bischof

    “As for now, Hollywood, I’d suggest you stop worrying about Washington and clean up your own backyard.”

    Stopping the smug lecturing on topics they have zero expertise or informed opinions on would be welcome as well, Steve.

    I find it curious that a local columnist that writes in the entertainment industry is silent on this issue.