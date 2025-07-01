Ivan Pecel | Weste Should Resign

I wasn’t able to attend the City Council Meeting in person on June 24, but I did watch it online.

I’m looking at the council’s website, under Council Norms and Procedures: “Stewardship of the public interest must be the primary concern” is the first thing mentioned.

“Council members should assure fair and equal treatment of all persons, claims and transactions …”

“Council members should publicly share substantive information, which they may have received from sources outside the public decision-making process, which is relevant to a matter under consideration by the council and commissions.”

Denise Lite did ABSOLUTELY nothing wrong. Laurene Weste should step down.

Ivan Pecel

Santa Clarita