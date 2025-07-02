Dr. Harleen Grewal | Council: Keep Lite on Commission

As a proud Santa Clarita resident, I’m writing with fire in my heart to support Planning Commissioner Denise Lite, a dedicated leader whose work strengthens our community. Denise brings integrity and courage to the Planning Commission, tirelessly advocating for smart growth, safe neighborhoods and our city’s unique charm. She digs into details, asks tough questions, and stands up for residents’ concerns — whether it’s traffic, housing or preserving our open spaces.

Recent tensions with Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste have put Denise’s role in the spotlight. I’m not here to fan flames, but to say clearly: Removing Denise from the commission would be a loss for all Santa Claritans. Disagreements are part of democracy; diverse perspectives make us stronger. Silencing a commissioner who thinks independently doesn’t serve our city — it dims our future.

Denise shows up for us, listening to residents and fighting for what’s right, even when it’s hard. That’s the kind of leadership we need. I urge the City Council to keep Denise Lite on the Planning Commission, where she belongs, serving our community with passion and principle.

Santa Clarita is my home, and I know it’s yours, too. Let’s stand together and support leaders like Denise who pour their hearts into making our city better. Join me in telling the council: Keep Denise Lite fighting for us.

Dr. Harleen Grewal

Santa Clarita