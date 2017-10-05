Trinity defense primed for battle against Santa Clara

By Haley Sawyer

Trinity Classical Academy football is looking to reach the .500 mark once again heading into its matchup against Santa Clara of Oxnard on Friday at Santa Clara High School.

In their most recent game, the Knights (2-3 overall) lost to Santa Clarita Christian in the third annual Faith Bowl, but battled throughout. They trailed by just one point at halftime before the Cards pulled away with a strong ground game in the second half.

Trinity’s defense has allowed 18 points or less in the last four games. Against SCCS, do-it-all player Ryan DeMarois picked off a pass from quarterback Blake Kirshner for a touchdown.

DeMarois is on track to play his first complete, injury-free season for the Knights.

“He’s getting a chance to show himself this year,” said Trinity coach Les Robinson after the Faith Bowl on Saturday. “It’s been real frustrating for me, if I could get people around him, but he’s a great player. He always plays well, he competes hard.”

The injury bug has hit Trinity’s offensive line, sidelining the starting center, right guard and right tackle. As a result, two freshmen played at tackle on the line against SCCS.

“We kind of came in limping,” Robinson said. “It kind of hamstrung me in terms of play calling offensively, but our defense played very well. I think we did exceptionally well for the challenge we were facing.”

Santa Clara (4-1), which competes in the Frontier League, is riding the momentum of three consecutive wins under first-year coach Tony Vazquez. The Saints have outscored opponents 161-50 this season and have registered two shutouts.

Against Fairmont Prep last week, Darius Ramirez rushed for 221 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Robert Rush completed 1 of 11 passes for 113 yards.