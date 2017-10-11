West Ranch girls golf dominates league meet No. 5 and Newhall Cup opener

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

West Ranch girls golf rode consistent scores from across the lineup to a win in Tuesday’s Foothill League golf meet No. 5 and Day 1 of the Newhall Cup at TPC Valencia.

Paige Harrison had the lowest score of the day, carding a 1-under 35 for her second medalist honor of the season.

“This time I guess it was more of an honor because we played a normal course, where last time it was a par 3,” Harrison said. “I shot better this time and on a harder course.”

Following Harrison were teammates Zoe Campos and Noelle Song, who each finished the day at par. Valencia’s Kimberly Tsai carded a 2-over. The Wildcats’ Stephanie Kang, Mack Bailey and Saugus’ Marie Naud each finished 3-over.

As a team, West Ranch won with 185 strokes. Hart came in second at 227 and Valencia in third at 232. Saugus (247), Golden Valley (256) and Canyon (274) rounded out the teams.

Five out of six of the Cats’ scores ranged from 1-under to 3-over, creating the consistency that helped the team seal the win.

For Harrison, it was the short game that mattered most. She estimated she sank two 15-foot putts on separate occasions for birdies.

The challenge of an 18-hole course looms tomorrow for Harrison, but she has an advantage in playing at a familiar place.

“This is my home course,” she said. “…Knowing I’ll be playing 18 for the first time with the team, I’m trying to prepare for that mentally.”

The Cats have a league championship locked up, winning all five league meets thus far. They rank first in the overall standings at 782 strokes, with Valencia behind them at 891.

Individually, the top five golfers in the Foothill League are separated by slim margins. Campos leads the pack with an average of 37.5 strokes. Bailey comes in at 38, with Song and Harrison behind her at 38.3. Valencia’s Kimberly Tsai is at 38.8.

The final league match of the season and Day 2 of the Newhall Cup begins today at noon at TPC Valencia.