Woman stabs man in Stevenson Ranch
By Ryan Painter
Last update: Sunday, October 22nd, 2017
A 22-year-old woman is in custody after stabbing a 25-year-old during after a dispute in Stevenson Ranch late Saturday night.
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, the apartment complex on Silver Aspen Way, after receiving the call around 10:08 p.m.
The LA County Fire Department transported the male victim to Henry Mayo Newhall hospital, LACFD Supervisor Melanie Flores said.
The victim was treated for “superficial wounds,” according to the watch sergeant at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
As of 11:00 a.m. Sunday the woman remains in police custody. Although still unconfirmed, authorities suspect that one or both of the persons involved may have been under the influence.
A 22-year-old woman is in custody after stabbing a 25-year-old during after a dispute in Stevenson Ranch late Saturday night.
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, the apartment complex on Silver Aspen Way, after receiving the call around 10:08 p.m.
The LA County Fire Department transported the male victim to Henry Mayo Newhall hospital, LACFD Supervisor Melanie Flores said.
The victim was treated for “superficial wounds,” according to the watch sergeant at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
As of 11:00 a.m. Sunday the woman remains in police custody. Although still unconfirmed, authorities suspect that one or both of the persons involved may have been under the influence.
You must be logged in to post a comment.