Abducted baby found unharmed; suspect in custody

By Ryan Painter

Last update: Saturday, November 4th, 2017

The two-month-old baby abducted Friday afternoon near Lebec has been found unharmed, officials at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station said.

Jefferson Gomes was allegedly taken by his father, 42-year-old Jeffrey Gomes, following a domestic violence incident on Friday, Nov. 3.

Gomes allegedly took his biological-son around 1:20 p.m. from Zenobia Way in Lebec, just due north of Pearblossom Highway.

Officials put out an Amber Alert, beliving the elder Gomes had fled north on Interstate 5 in a white, 2007 Chevy 2500 pickup truck.

At approximately 1:00p.m. Saturday, the SCV Station announced via Facebook that Gomes and the baby had been found.

“2-month-old Jefferson Gomes was found safe and unharmed,” the Station said on Facebook. “The suspect Jeffrey Gomes has been taken into custody.”

According to the department, the investigation is still ongoing.