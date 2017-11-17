Curt Scott: Posturing, then business as usual

Regarding Gary Horton’s Nov. 8 commentary “Pray that we act against mental illness,” the author launches his column with reference to the Nov. 5 church massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas: “My gut reaction to (Speaker Paul) Ryan’s exploitative drivel is ‘Go to hell, you duplicitous bastard, and take your make-believe prayers with you!’”

Gary, if only I were still wearing my steel helmet, I’d tip it to you. You’ll no doubt catch grief for your stern words. But you displayed more courage in submitting that commentary than I’ve witnessed among all the sniveling NRA bootlickers in both houses of Congress combined.

That is to say (of said lawmakers), not a trace of courage at all. Just an endless litany of sanctimonious “thoughts and prayers,” then back to business as their NRA handlers dictate to them.

You can color me thoroughly dismayed, disconcerted and disgusted with this era’s crop of spineless, NRA-puppet Congress members and their “thoughts and prayers.”

And make no mistake, that condemnation comes directly from me, a Vietnam (U.S. Army, I Corps) veteran and former NRA member.

Sigh.

Curt Scott
Canyon Country

  • Gil Mertz

    Condemning the NRA for the shooting in Las Vegas makes as much sense as blaming the Mandalay Bay. The church shooting was the fault of a clerical error because sufficient laws were already in place to prevent such a mad man from getting a gun. You guys just keep whining at your boogey man but offer absolutely no solutions whatsoever which requires no courage at all.

    Spineless, boot-licking members of congress attached to Planned Parenthood are responsible for hundreds of deaths every day and yet you “courageous” guys say absolutely nothing about that. In fact, your hero Mr. Horton likely supports this grisly practice, even as he condemns the NRA. The House already passed a bill a few weeks ago to outlaw unnecessary late term abortions which did take courage. Let’s see if the Senate has the guts to do what’s right or if they will once again suck up to Planned Parenthood.

  • Brian Baker

    “… then back to business as their NRA handlers dictate to them”.

    But I’m sure you have no problem with the pack that always kowtows to their Soros-funded handlers, right? That’s hunky-dory.

  • lois eisenberg

    “Posturing, then business as usual”
    Yeah for you Curt !!!!