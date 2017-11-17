Curt Scott: Posturing, then business as usual

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 7 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Regarding Gary Horton’s Nov. 8 commentary “Pray that we act against mental illness,” the author launches his column with reference to the Nov. 5 church massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas: “My gut reaction to (Speaker Paul) Ryan’s exploitative drivel is ‘Go to hell, you duplicitous bastard, and take your make-believe prayers with you!’”

Gary, if only I were still wearing my steel helmet, I’d tip it to you. You’ll no doubt catch grief for your stern words. But you displayed more courage in submitting that commentary than I’ve witnessed among all the sniveling NRA bootlickers in both houses of Congress combined.

That is to say (of said lawmakers), not a trace of courage at all. Just an endless litany of sanctimonious “thoughts and prayers,” then back to business as their NRA handlers dictate to them.

You can color me thoroughly dismayed, disconcerted and disgusted with this era’s crop of spineless, NRA-puppet Congress members and their “thoughts and prayers.”

And make no mistake, that condemnation comes directly from me, a Vietnam (U.S. Army, I Corps) veteran and former NRA member.

Sigh.

Curt Scott

Canyon Country