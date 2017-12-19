2017 Christmas Services

Bethlehem SCV – 27265 Luther Dr., Canyon Country, CA 91351, 661-252-0622, www.bethlehemscv.com/

December 24 / 5:30 p.m. Family Style with Bells, 7 p.m. Praise “The Christmas Anthem”

December 25 / 10 a.m.

December 31 / 7 p.m.

Bouquet Canyon Church – 2700 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, 661-296-2400, www.bouquetcanyonchurch.com

December 24 / 9 a.m. & 11 a.m. Christmas Eve Service 7 p.m.

Calvary Lutheran Church – 19554 Calla Way, Canyon Country, 91351, 661-252-2697, www.calvarylutheranscv.org

December 24 / 4 p.m. Children’s Service

December 25 / 10 a.m., Song Service

Christ Lutheran Church – 25816 N. Tournament Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355, 661-259-0200, www.clcscv.org

December 24 / 10 a.m. & 5 p.m. Family Christmas Services, 8 & 11 p.m. Candlelight Services (come at 7:40 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. and listen to beautiful instrumental Christmas music).

First Presbyterian Church – 24317 N. Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321, 661-259-0555, www.presby-newhall.org

December 24 / 10 a.m. Contemporary Service, 5 p.m. Children’s Service, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. Traditional Candlelight Services

Grace Baptist Church – 22833 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, 661-296-8737, www.gracebaptist.org

December 24 / 10:45 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11:00* p.m. (*service includes communion). Childcare available 4 years and under

Heart of the Canyon Church – 24551 Valley St., Newhall, CA 91321, 661-255-7246, www.heartofthecanyons.com/

December 24 / 9 a.m.

Canyon Country Campus – 26623 May Way (La Mesa Jr. High), Canyon Country, CA 91351, 661-255-7246,

December 23 / 7 p.m.

December 24 / 10:45 a.m.

Hope Vineyard Community Church – 19059 Vicci Street, Canyon Country, CA 91351, 661-251-8340, www.hopevineyard.com

December 24 / 10 a.m.

Newhall Church of the Nazarene – 23857 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321, 661-259-5272, www.newnaz.org

December 24 / Prayer meeting 8 a.m., Christmas program 10:30 a.m., Carols by Candlelight 6 p.m.

NorthPark Community Church – 28310 Kelly Johnson Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355, 661-296-6784, www.northpark.com

December 24 / 11 a.m., 4 p.m., & 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help – 23045 Lyons Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, 661-259-2276, www.olphscv.org

December 24 / 7, 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m. 1 p.m. (Español), 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m. (Children’s Mass), 7:30 p.m. (Candlelight), 9:15 p.m. (Español) and 12 midnight (Carols at 11:30 p.m.)

Christmas Day, December 25 / 7, 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. (Español). No evening Masses.

Real Life Church

Valencia Campus– 24003 Newhall Ranch, Rd., Valencia 661-775-7401 (call or text), social@realifechurch.org.

December 21 & 22 / 7 p.m.

December 23 / 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.

December 24 / 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.* & 11 p.m.* (*No children’s programming during these services)

Canyon Country Campus – 18800 Soledad Canyon Rd., Canyon Country, 661-775-7401 (text or call)

December 24 / 8:30 a.m. & 10 a.m.

Santa Clarita Christian Fellowship – 18541 Soledad Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91351, 661-298-8189, www.mysccf.com

December 24 / 9 a.m.

Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Parish – 25508 Copper Hill, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, 661-296-3180, www.saintkateriparish.org

December 24 / 7 a.m., 8:30 am. & 10:30 a.m.

Vigil Masses of the Nativity of the Lord: 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

December 25 / Masses of the Nativity of the Lord, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, 7:30 p.m.

St. Claire of Assisi Parish – 19606 Calla Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, 661-252-3353, www.st-claire.org

December 24 / 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m. (English) and 8 p.m. (Spanish)

December 25 / 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m. & 6 p.m. (all masses in English)

St. Simeon Orthodox – 28042 Ave. Stanford, Unit D, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, 626-664-8274, www.scvorthodox.com/

December 24 / 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Vespers

December 25 / 9:30 a.m. Christmas morning Liturgy

St. Stephens Episcopal Church – 24901 Orchard Village Rd., Santa Clarita, CA, 91355, 661-259-7307, www.ststephensrva.org/

December 24 / 3 p.m. Children’s Service with Eucharist, 5 p.m. Family with Holy Eucharist, 10 p.m. Candlelight with Holy Eucharist. (5 p.m. & 10 p.m. feature Choir and Bells)

The Church on the Way – 23415 Cinema Dr, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, 661-291-6000, www.tcotwsc.org/

December 24 / 9 a.m., 11 a.m. & 5 p.m.

Valencia United Methodist Church – 25718 McBean Pkwy., Valencia, CA 91355, 661-255-1301, www.umcv.org

December 24 / Christmas Eve Sunday Morning worship at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve Worship – 5 p.m. Family Friendly; 7:30 & 9 p.m. Joyful Worship with Choir and Praise Band; 11 p.m. Reflective Worship with Communion