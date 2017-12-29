Arnold Mann: A better example

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 5 hours ago

With regards to Brian Baker’s Dec. 26, 2017, letter titled “Still More on Concealed Carry”: Baker has used skewed logic to come to the conclusion that concealed gun laws are analogous to driver license requirements.

Not a good example of upholding state’s rights.

A better example would be speed limits. Someone living in Texas, for example, would be allowed to drive 85 miles per hour on their state Highway 130.

However, if that person came to California, he or she would be required to abide by our state’s 65 mph limits. The concept of states’ rights and law and order has made California a lot safer from the Wild West’s gunslinger days of yester-year.

Arnold Mann
Valencia

  • Gary Bierend

    That’s a ridiculous analogy. The only way your example would stand up is if CCWs were never granted in California. Since they are occasionally granted here, the Texan with a CCW would be required to follow the laws that apply to CCW holders from California, just like the Texas driver is required to follow the posted speed limits of the state that he’s driving in.

    What part of that is so hard to understand?

  • Brian Baker

    LOL!

    Talk about “skewed logic”!

    Bud, any visitor to this state with a CCW ALSO has to obey local laws, such as not carrying his weapon into venues in which it may be prohibited in this state but allowed in his home state.

    Your silly letter tries to conflate issuance of the license with actions of the licensee, and they’re two separate issues. That Texas driver you cite in your example, the one who can drive 85 mph in his home state, still has a drivers license that’s recognized in THIS state, doesn’t he?

    Logic ain’t exactly your strong suit, is it?

  • Bill Reynolds

    Could this opinion get any more silly? I don’t think so…