Arnold Mann: A better example

Last update: 5 hours ago

With regards to Brian Baker’s Dec. 26, 2017, letter titled “Still More on Concealed Carry”: Baker has used skewed logic to come to the conclusion that concealed gun laws are analogous to driver license requirements.

Not a good example of upholding state’s rights.

A better example would be speed limits. Someone living in Texas, for example, would be allowed to drive 85 miles per hour on their state Highway 130.

However, if that person came to California, he or she would be required to abide by our state’s 65 mph limits. The concept of states’ rights and law and order has made California a lot safer from the Wild West’s gunslinger days of yester-year.

Arnold Mann

Valencia