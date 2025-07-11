Patti Rasmussen | Let’s Rethink Fireworks

I love fireworks. I really do. So beautiful. So sparkly. So fun. But I also know I once had a dog who was terrified of the noise. So we did the best we could to keep her calm on the Fourth of July. Of course, we never took her to a firework show because duh …

But it didn’t stop some neighborhoods to go way beyond the safe and sane fireworks they sell in Fillmore and leaving most of us feeling we were spending the night in a war zone.

The tradition of fireworks may feel patriotic and even joyful to many, but not countless animals and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Need we forget that we live in a high fire zone. It’s a night of anxiety, danger and sometimes even tragedy.

This year, on July 5, I was excited and ready to pick up two new baby Nigerian dwarf goats – twins Daisy and Dottie. Unfortunately, when I called the owner I was told one of the sisters died the night before. There were five babies in the herd and apparently they were petrified of the extremely loud fireworks in the neighborhood. According to the owner, the babies all took refuge in a dog igloo. When she went to check on them the next morning, Daisy was dead. Was she sick? Did she get crushed? All we know is that she was in the back of the pile. Needless to say, I was devastated.

Our city puts on an amazing fireworks display every year, but I think it’s time for a change. Many cities, stadiums and music venues have forgone fireworks and have found a better way to celebrate with drones.

Drones are enviromentally safe, respectful to veterans and animals, and could be an inspiring alternative to show that our city is ready to lead with compassion and innovation.

I am asking the city to consider this path forward and set an example – one that allows us to still gather with wonder instead of fear.

And if your little ones question why no fireworks, tell them the story about Daisy. I know they will understand and will enjoy an amazing show.

Patti Rasmussen

Newhall