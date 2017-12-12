Chronic Tacos offering free meals to firefighters

By Signal Staff

The two Santa Clarita outlets of the Mexican-themed Chronic Tacos chain are doing their part to support firefighters and other first responders who have been battling the recent raft of wildfires.

First responders in uniform can eat for free at the fast-casual chain’s stores on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus and Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia.

“We just want to support the firefighters who are tackling these fires, so we’re donating food to those who come into our locations,” said franchisee Chris Lee. He said the offer will continue as long as the fires are active.

So far, dozens of firefighters have taken advantage of the offer.

Chronic Tacos was founded in 2001 by Randy Wyner and Dan Biello. Wyner started the first shop in Newport Beach because he said he couldn’t find a good taco in the area.

Chronic Tacos has 52 locations in ten states, including 35 in California, and three in Canada. The Saugus outlet opened in 2008, and the Valencia store, in the Gateway Village shopping center, opened in 2015.