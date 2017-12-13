COC football leads the way in end-of-season honors for fall sports

By Haley Sawyer

It’s award season in the junior college sports world, and College of the Canyons is collecting.

The football team earned the most honors, with 16 players recognized on the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League All-League Team.

Andrew Brito led the pack as offensive player of the year. Brito finished the season with 2,854 passing yards – good for first place in the SCFA – and 27 passing touchdowns – second-most in the SCFA.

Receiver and recent FAU-commit Desean Holmes landed a spot on the first-team offense along with tight end Hunter Scheussler, utility player RB Marlow and linemen Tate Renaud and Carlton Lorenz.

Holmes tallied 52 catches for 912 yards and seven touchdowns this season, while Scheussler tallied 19 receptions for 225 yards and four touchdowns and Marlow had 31 catches for 427 yards and seven touchdowns.

Following them on second-team offense were running back Keland White, wide receiver Jarrin Pierce and offensive lineman Travis Bird.

Defensive end Dorian Gerald’s season of 42 total tackles, 10 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles not only garnered attention from myriad top-tier college football programs, but also a spot on the first-team defense list.

Noel Iwuchukwu (42 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, one interception) and KJ Latue (46 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two interceptions) both were named first-team defense as well.

Cougars safety Shaddrick Lowery, linebacker Alonso Reeves, punter Travis Reiner and punt returner Brandon Pierce were selected to the second team defense list.

Women’s soccer picked up a plethora of awards as well. Coach Justin Lundin was named Western State Conference (WSC) East coach of the year and Canyon alum Angel Quintero was honored as the WSC East Division player of the year.

She’s the fourth player in four seasons to earn the award after a six-goal, five-assist season, including three game-winning goals.

Quintero was also named to the 2017 California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern California All-Region and All-State teams.

Goalkeeper Jordan Burrow (Golden Valley), midfielders Alondra Solis and Crystal Sanchez, as well as defenders Justine Hoeft (Golden Valley) and Hailey Phipps (Saugus) were also named to the All-WSC First Team.

Phipps was named to the 2017 CCCAA Southern California All-Region and All-State Team and was recognized as a United Soccer Coaches Junior College Women’s Division III All-American as well.

Kylia Bradford, Jennifer Roney, Ciera Crawford (Saugus) and Alexa Thornblad (Valencia) were selected for the All-WSC Second Team.

Emily Aguilar (Canyon) and Kiara Gunn (Golden Valley) were included as honorable mentions.

Saugus boys soccer product Aaron Winsick was named the WSC South co-Player of the Year, thanks to a nine-goal season.

Midfieders Caesar Dominguez (Valencia) and Jordan Pacheco (Saugus) and defender Jesus Mejia were named All-WSC first-team.

The All-WSC second team featured midfielders Justin Marquez and Jamie Ledezma (Canyon). Hart alums Steven Bobadilla and Jesus Ocampo earned honorable mention.

Valencia alum Emily Burns of the COC volleyball team was named the WSC South Player of the Year and is featured on the 2017 California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) All-State Team.

Fellow Vikings products Rachel Perez and Demi Dawson were included on the first team as a setter and libero, respectively.

Caroline Page and Toni Bido (Valencia) received second-team mentions and Morgan Ferguson (Saugus) and Shayla Johnson captured honorable mention.

Rounding out the fall sports awards were eight Cougar cross country runners.

Diani Ellis, Stephanie Martinez (Canyon) and Guadalupe Ruiz (Hart) represented the women’s team, which finished second in the conference, on the All-WSC first team list. Sophia Stephan and Celine Whitman (Saugus) were noted as second-team honorees.

Garrett Noltemeyer (Valencia) was the only men’s team runner on the first team list, while Travis Cetti was second-team and Cody Roelofson (Valencia) was honorable mention.