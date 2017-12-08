Gene Rostalski: Tree pruning helps during high wind, fire danger

Watching this week’s fires, exacerbated by very strong winds, reminded me of the recently pruned trees in our neighborhood. This preventive maintenance by our city of Santa Clarita reduces the possibility of wind and fire damage to our homes and helps keep the roadways clear during these severe weather events.

We are fortunate to live in a city that focuses on infrastructure maintenance to everyone’s benefit. Let’s hope our city leaders do not lose that focus.

Finally, for property owners who have not had your trees maintained in over three years, you are rolling the dice! And no, I do not own a tree service company.

Gene Rostalski

Santa Clarita