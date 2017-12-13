Holiday Lights: 26528 Township Street

By Signal Staff

Last update: 48 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Location: 26528 Township Street, Valencia

Description: Welcome to the Deloria Christmas extravaganza! Thousands of lights sync’d to The Mad Russian’s Christmas by TSO. Distinct zones including a Woodland scene, Santa’s workshop, Santa sleigh and reindeer, Candy Cane and Lollipop zone bring the holiday cheer.

We even have a Custom Snapchat Filter (by Quinnie) for your photos while watching the display in person.

See more homes here: http://signalscv.com/holidaylights