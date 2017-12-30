LASD asking for public assistance in search of missing, at-risk Lancaster man

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 7 hours ago

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing, “at-risk” Lancaster man with diminished cognitive capacity.

Temiko Chemari Goodlow, 39, was last seen at his home on the 1700 block of East Avenue J-4 at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.

“The missing person has a diminished mental capacity due to a traumatic brain injury and has seizures,” the LASD said. “The family is concerned for his well being.”

Goodlow’s mental condition has caused authorities to declare him an “at-risk” missing person, signifying that his case will be a high priority for the department.

Authorities say the 6 foot 2 inch African American man was wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and green and white shoes at the time he was last seen. He has black hair, brown eyes and facial hair.

Sheriff’s officials are urging persons with any information pertaining to Goodlow’s whereabouts to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.