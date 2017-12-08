Local Roundup: Hart hoops teams pick up wins in tournament play

By Signal Staff

Last update: 6 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prep Boys Basketball

Hart 63, Campbell Hall 52

Carson Weiss led the Indians with 15 points. Tre Harrill added 12 points.

Prep Girls Basketball

Alemany 61, Valencia 40

Leilani Manuel had a team-high 10 points for the Vikings in the Burroughs Tournament loss. Tiana Beale had nine points.

Hart 60, Burroughs 51

The Indians will play Pasadena at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Burroughs Tournament championship.

Men’s College Basketball

The Master’s University 126, Westcliff 70

Lawrence Russell led the Mustangs with 19 points. Tim Soares had 18 points to go with a team-high nine rebounds. Hansel Atencia also nearly logged a double-double with 14 points and eight assists.

Antelope Valley 99, COC 73

Anthony Simone had a team-high 20 points while Michael Kalu chipped 15 points and matched a team-high five rebounds