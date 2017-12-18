Local roundup: Mustangs run through Grand View
By Haley Sawyer
Prep boys basketball
Bishop Montgomery 76, West Ranch 27
Valley Torah 65, Trinity Classical Academy 52
Prep girls basketball
Rio Honda Prep 56, Trinity 28 (from Dec. 16)
Trinity Towns and Heidi Schafer led the Knights with nine points apiece. Hannah Caddow had six points and seven rebounds.
Men’s college basketball
The Master’s University 80, Grand View, 71
Hansel Atencia led the Mustangs with 22 points. Delewis Johnson chipped in 11 points. Brock Gardner grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds to go with five assists and five points.
Women’s college basketball
College of the Canyons 67, Saddleback 57
Hart alum Kalana Inemer had a team-high 16 points for Canyons. Saugus alum Maryrose Elias had 14 points and nine rebounds.
Pro roundup
Warriors, Lakers
The Warriors led 89-85 at The Signal’s press deadline, with 10:29 to play in the fourth quarter.
Spurs 109, Clippers 91
Devils 5, Ducks 3
Kings 4, Flyers 1
