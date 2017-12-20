Local roundup: Saugus wins SFV Invitational consolation bracket; Valencia loses in OT

By Signal Staff

Last update: 5 mins ago

Prep boys basketball

Heritage Christian 73, Valencia 69 (OT)

Zach Hawkins led the Vikings (4-5) with 17 points and made the SFV Invitational all-tournament team. Jayden Trower and Josh Assiff had 10 points apiece. Valencia finished sixth in the tournament.

Saugus 72, Thousand Oaks 46

Adrian McIntyre had 26 points as the Cents (5-4) won the SFV Invitational’s consolation bracket, finishing in ninth place. McIntyre was selected to the all-tournament first team. Luke Bodeau had 15 points and Tyler Mehl had 11 points in Wednesday’s win.

Prep girls basketball

Saugus 82, Centennial (Compton) 13

Bishop Montgomery 57, Valencia 53

Women’s college basketball

College of the Canyons 74, Cerritos 65

Alexis Orellana led the Cougars (6-8) with 21 points in the win at the Orange Coast Christmas Classic. Hart alum Kalana Inemer had a team-high 17 rebounds to go with nine points. Saugus alum Maryrose Elias had 13 points and five rebounds.