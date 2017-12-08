Lois Eisenberg: Remembering the ‘date that will live in infamy’

I am compelled to write a short letter to the editor remembering this anniversary of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day today.

– Dec. 7, 1941.

It has been 76 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor – which President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared “a date which will live in infamy” on Dec. 8, 1941, as he asked Congress for a declaration of war on Japan.

On that date the world was turned upside down.

On that date America and her allies united. The results turned into a victory, and mankind came out and established its humanity for one and all.

As Americans, we should not forget this date. We should pass down the significance of Pearl Harbor to our children and the coming generations, teaching them that the world can unite for a common cause.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia