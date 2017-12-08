Lois Eisenberg: Remembering the ‘date that will live in infamy’

By Signal Editorial Board

Last update: 13 hours ago

 

I am compelled to write a short letter to the editor remembering this anniversary of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day today.

– Dec. 7, 1941.

It has been 76 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor – which President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared “a date which will live in infamy” on  Dec. 8, 1941, as he asked Congress for a declaration of war on Japan.

On that date the world was turned upside down.

On that date America and her allies united. The results turned into a victory, and mankind came out and established its humanity for one and all.

As Americans, we should not forget this date. We should pass down the significance of Pearl Harbor to our children and the coming generations, teaching them that the world can unite for a common cause.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia

  • Steve Lunetta

    Well done, Lois. Appreciate your comments. I think the powerful lesson is to never let our guard down. And, never let another Democrat back in the White House…. 😉

    • lois eisenberg

      Steve thank you for your comment and lest we forget that day of Infamy!
      And I would say never let another Republican back in the White House…. ;)”
      How is Uncle Earl ???

      • Steve Lunetta

        He is doing well, Lois! Christmas is one of his favorite times of the year. We dress him up as Santa and scare all the grandkids!!!

        • lois eisenberg

          Santa isn’t supposed to scare anyone!!
          I can’t picture Uncle Earl scaring anyone!!
          Wish him Happy Holidays from me and tell
          him when he comes down the chimney I’ll
          have some cookies for him !!!!

  • Gil Mertz

    I wonder if Republicans attacked Roosevelt during that time against the Japanese the way Democrats attack Trump today against terrorism.

  • Anthony Breznican

    Nicely done, Lois. Thanks for marking this day so eloquently.