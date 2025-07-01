Blog

Albert Bigelow | Consider Reopening Nuclear Plants

Letters to the Editor
One estimate I’ve seen for totally removing San Onofre and Rancho Seco decommissioned plants is $5.1 billion and similar cost for Rancho Seco. Of course, Southern California Edison is asking for rate increases. Here’s another idea: Restore them to operation. 

Michigan is exploring reactivating their Palisades Nuclear Plant. Contractors are already working on inspections, parts replacement and operational training to reopen Palisades by October. 

Why not look at doing that here in California?

Albert Bigelow 

Valencia

