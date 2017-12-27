Lois Eisenberg: Trump claims most of the credit

The cheerleader-in-chief is bragging again about his accomplishments in the surging stock market, as well as his constant insistence that he alone brought this surge about.

But the claims are not correct, according to the Washington Post.

The cheerleader-in-chief can take credit for 11 months of the 103-month-long bull market, but the other 92 months go to Obama, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to Bespoke Investment Group, the vast majority of these gains occurred under Obama’s administration at the time the U.S. economy recovered from the recession.

Trump was bashing President Obama on the economy while the S&P 500 hit an all-time-time high during Obama’s presidency, according to Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial.

More Americans own homes than invest in stocks, and most of Trump’s policies are frowned upon as potentially creating economic havoc. The National Association of Realtors says Trump’s tax package will likely result in a 10 percent dip in the housing market.

In typical Trump fashion, if the economy takes a beating and goes south he’ll have Clinton and Obama and the Congress to blame , but of course not himself.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia