Los Angeles County Sheriff announces significant decreases in crime rates

Last update: 6 mins ago

The following is a news release provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via Nixle.

In a continuing effort to provide transparency to the public, Sheriff Jim McDonnell stood beside his leadership team to present preliminary details of Part I and Part II crime statistics for 2017 and to highlight the decrease in crime from the previous year.

As a result of hard work and dedication to the residents and business partners in the communities that we serve, early numbers of Part I and Part II crime statistics demonstrate that the County saw a significant decrease.

Between January 1, 2017 and December 26, 2017, Part I offenses, which include criminal homicide, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny theft, grand theft auto, and arson, preliminary data showed an overall -4.6% change with 73,431 incidents. This compares to 77,007 reported Part I incidents for the same period last year.

“Today, I’m pleased to report significant decreases in crime rates across L.A. County,” said Sheriff McDonnell, in reference to the compelling Part I crime drop. “This represents nearly 3,600 fewer violent crimes or property crimes committed this year.”

Year-to-date Department statistics for 2017 reflect an significant 20% decrease in homicides and 27% decrease in gang-related homicides, compared to 2016. Sheriff McDonnell believes this to be attributed to the Central Patrol Division’s 35% reduction in homicides between 2016 and 2017. Century, Compton and East Los Angeles Stations had the most significant decreases, with 45%, 44% and 53%, respectively, in homicides between 2016 and 2017.

Decreases were also demonstrated in Part II crimes, which include forgery, fraud and non-sufficient funds checks, felony and misdemeanor sex, non-aggravated assault, weapons, offenses against family, narcotics, liquor/tobacco, drunk-alcohol/drugs, disorderly conduct, vagrancy/quality of life, gambling, drunk driving-vehicle/boat, vehicle/boating, vandalism, warrants, receiving stolen property, federal offenses with and without money, and felony and misdemeanor miscellaneous offenses. Early data indicates that between January 1, 2017 and December 26, 2017, there were 100,899 Part II offenses, demonstrating a -2.6% drop from the 103,563 offenses calculated between the same period in 2016.

The meaningfulness of concentrated attention and strategies implemented by the Department’s Human Trafficking Bureau personnel, directed at impacting illegal, commercial sex was presented in a significant change to the number of felony sex offense statistics. “Because of their dedicated efforts,” stated Sheriff McDonnell, “521 arrests were made, and 50 children and 26 adult victims were rescued.” Activity from the Human Trafficking Bureau generated 340 reports in 2017, as compared to 92 reports in 2016, which was a 270% increase. Specifically within the jurisdiction of Lancaster Station, a 49% increase from 100 reported incidents in 2016 to 149 reported incidents in 2017. The Department believes that this increase indicates that the work done to outreach and educate the community had more victims willing to seek assistance from law enforcement.

An uptick of numbers seen throughout the Department in the category of vagrancy was also noted, with an approximate 196% increase in offenses calculated between 2016 and 2017. The increase from 330 to 978 may be attributed to efforts and contacts made by the Community Partnerships Bureau Homeless Outreach Services Team. Their outreach to the homeless population and continued efforts to assist connects them with housing and healthcare through the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, housing healthcare and many other social services available to those experiencing homelessness. Community Partnerships Bureau Homeless Outreach Services Team personnel partner with station personnel to conduct outreach missions in their local areas, and are committed to ensuring our homeless population they matter and are protected.

These are a few examples of statistical peaks and valleys, both directly and positively related to the attention of hardworking and dedicated members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

