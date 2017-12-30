No injuries in Valencia vehicle rollover

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 4 hours ago

83 SHARES Share Tweet

A two-vehicle collision in Valencia on Saturday afternoon left a black Infiniti sedan overturned and brought traffic to a hault along the eastbound side of Creekside Drive near the intersection with McBean Parkway, officials confirmed.

“There weren’t any serious injuries,” said Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Neither driver was transported to the hospital.

The station received a call at 12:29 p.m. that a black Infiniti had collided with a black Ford Focus just across the street from the United States Postal Service office on Creekside Drive.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the Infiniti flipped entirely upside down and sprawled across both eastbound lanes.

A scene of over 30 onlookers gathered as sheriff’s deputies assisted a tow truck operator in flipping the vehicle. Officials fastened metal chains to both of the Infiniti’s axles and pulled the vehicle off of its roof and back onto its wheels before loading it onto the tow truck.

The clean-up effort resulted in a momentary closure of both eastbound lanes on Creekside Drive.

Lt. Bauer confirmed that as of 2 p.m. both lanes have been reopened to traffic.

The station has not yet been able to determine whether excessive speed or any form of impairment played a role in the incident.

“It’s too early to say,” said Bauer. “It’s still under investigation.”