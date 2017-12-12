Oksana School of Music and Art’s Incredible Legacy Choir to Perform Christmas Concert in Valencia

December 14 event at Legacy Christian Academy a talent showcase of choir directors responsible for taking no-singing students to live performance status in just eight weeks.

The Oksana School of Music and Art in Beverly Hills, headed by concert pianist and entrepreneur extraordinaire Oksana Kolesnikova, has once again been thrust into the public spotlight with an announcement that its incredible Legacy Choir will be performing a Christmas concert at the Legacy Christian Academy in Valencia. Dubbed the Special Christmas Chapel, the concert venue is scheduled to mesmerize staff and parents on Thursday, December 14 at 10 am and will showcase the talents of two mega-talented choir directors who, in only eight weeks, transformed students with no singing abilities to being live-performance-ready.

Initial vision for the Legacy Choir is credited to Mindy Ruder, who was instrumental in the success of the Oksana School of Music and Art students that participated. Moreover, the Legacy Christian Academy is considered one of the best private schools in Santa Clarita.

Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, the Legacy Christian Academy has become renowned for the way its educators have become tireless advocates for highly-academic, college-preparatory learning environments, all of whom place great emphasis on preparing students for the 21st-century workplace. Technology-driven and ripe with enrichment opportunities ranging from Mandarin Chinese language courses to web design classes and STEM programming, the Legacy curriculum is built to prepare students for success in Honors and AP classes, all while being credited for placing many honorees in the nation’s top universities such as Dartmouth, Columbia and Yale.

The Oksana School of Music and Art’s Legacy Choir students began working on their Christmas rehearsals as far back as October 10, practicing for the Christmas concert with renditions of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “When Love Came Down,” the latter being a Christmas lullaby that was used to practice music literacy as well as sight-reading skills. After a successful performance at both the chapel at Legacy and at the Festival of Trees at the end of November, the Legacy Choir met for its penultimate rehearsal, with one pre-concert rehearsal left and scheduled for December 5.

“Our school views the ‘choir’ approach as an emerging musical movement that has nothing but positive effects on students,” concludes Kolesnikova. “We proudly began our first choir program after seeing the need for one, and everyone is very much looking forward to performing at the upcoming Christmas concert.”

Information about the Oksana School of Music and Art can be obtained by calling 323-284-7930, emailing mgmt@Oksana-K.com or visiting www.OksanaSchoolofMusic.com