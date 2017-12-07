Roselva Ungar: Good points, but no need to deride

Last update: 12 hours ago

First, I’d like to congratulate Mr. Baker on making a reasonable sounding argument, but why does he persist in insulting those with whom he disagrees?
He reviews history to advance his point about being realistic, but in fact he ends up as a pessimist, declaring that focusing on electing people to improve good policy is “unrealistic.”
Further his concept of history remains static; nowhere acknowledging the effect of the Vietnam War on our culture. The differences between generations apparently arise out of nowhere – nor does he mention the present extreme inequality affecting our politics.
Finally, Mr. Baker yearns for the “Greatest Generation” ignoring the inevitability of change arising from new intelligence, new technology and greater aspirations. Sadly, the thrust of his thinking divides us, creates enemies and fails to remember the humanity of us all. I think “E Pluribus Unum” cannot be realized from such thinking.
Roselva Ungar
Saugus

  • Brian Baker

    Well, I’m not surprised that you disagree with me, as we’re on different ends of the spectrum, but let me address your points.

    First of all, how can you claim I ignored the effects of the Vietnam War? The rise of the “counter-culture” and the 1968 riots in Chicago, which I detailed as part of the column, were driven by many issues, and primary among them was protest over that war. So it was right there. The purpose of the column wasn’t to detail the minutiae of history; I’m not Ken Burns. But that war also wasn’t the ONLY issue of the era.

    As to “declaring that focusing on electing people to improve good policy is ‘unrealistic’.”, I did no such thing. I think there are plenty of people we can elect who would support “good policies”. What I think is unrealistic is Maria Gutzeit’s expressed opinion that those people are non-partisan. I don’t think ANYTHING is “non-partisan” in this era, which was one of the major points of my column.

    Nor do I “yearn for the Greatest Generation”. Mentioning it doesn’t mean I “yearn” for it. I’m fully aware of the historical arc involved; it’s what I wrote about. But anyone who thinks that we’re in a political environment that fosters cooperation and comity simply isn’t paying attention. Again, exactly what I wrote about in that column.

    In my opinion, just as I wrote in the column regarding Maria’s hope for that Kumbaya moment, we’re in a cultural civil war in this country. Explaining it, as I did, doesn’t mean I like it or want it. It just is. It’s not going to go away just because we simply stick our heads in the sand and pretend it isn’t happening.

    • Paul Dale

      “I don’t think ANYTHING is ‘non-partisan’ in this era…” Not just this era but throughout history. If everyone in the past were “non-partisan” then there would not have been: the rise of the Roman Empire, the fall of the Roman Empire, the division of Europe into various countries, the division of Africa into various countries, the American Revolution, the division of America into various states, WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the fact that there has ALWAYS been more than just one political party in this country, etc., etc., etc. I don’t know about you but I have NEVER seen any two people that agree on everything – never has happened & never will happen.

      • Brian Baker

        I couldn’t agree more, Paul. Political parties are merely an expression of human nature; tribalism. It’s one of the points I was making in the column.

        As I often say when talking about this subject, there’s only one person in the world with whom I agree 100%: myself. And frankly, I’d say that’s probably true of everyone else. Again, that’s human nature.

        • Paul Dale

          I must admit that there have been a few times when I didn’t totally agree with myself. 😉

          • Brian Baker

            LOL!

            A touch of schizophrenia, perhaps?

  • lois eisenberg

    “Good points, but no need to deride”
    “Why does he persist in insulting those with whom he disagrees?”
    Roselva, Thank you for your LTE . Grade A++++
    Your opening sentence about deriding the one’s that he disagrees is right on !!
    ” He ends up as a pessimist, declaring that focusing on electing people to improve good policy is “unrealistic.”