Scorpion Chooses Local Artist for Signature Sculpture

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

Local artist, Idelle Okman Tyzbir, also known as the Metal Wrestler, was chosen to create a massive signature sculpture to adorn the wall at the new Scorpion Internet Marketing headquarters building in Valencia.

The sculpture is made of steel and is finished with a transparent black patina, measures 7 feet tall and 9 feet wide.

“I finished and installed my Scorpion sculpture at the end of October. It was commissioned by the company Scorpion and is their logo. Their new building is located in Valencia and the sculpture sits on the large wood wall in the lobby,” writes Tyzbir.

For more information on the artist and her work, please visit her website at: www.idelleart.com