Do you think, as our web site commenters have suggested, that most of the mainstream media are hoping Trump will fail?

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

FILE PHOTO: Then-republican candidates Ben Carson, left, and Donald Trump, right, share a moment before the second debate segment begins in the Air Force One gallery of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Sept. 16, 2015. Trump went on to win the election in 2016, and named Carson the secretary of housing and urban development. KATHARINE LOTZE/Signal.
Click here to post a comment

Do you think, as our web site commenters have suggested, that most of the mainstream media are hoping Trump will fail?

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Staff
FILE PHOTO: Then-republican candidates Ben Carson, left, and Donald Trump, right, share a moment before the second debate segment begins in the Air Force One gallery of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Sept. 16, 2015. Trump went on to win the election in 2016, and named Carson the secretary of housing and urban development. KATHARINE LOTZE/Signal.