Trio of COC football players sign NLIs

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

Former Bishop Alemany four-star recruit Desean Holmes has deep ties to Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin, who offered Holmes as a high-school sophomore while he was head coach at USC.

Kiffin once again offered four games into Holmes’ first – and only – season with Canyons. Holmes sealed the deal by signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Holmes led the Cougars with 52 catches and 912 yards receiving, and was tied for the team lead with seven touchdown catches.

“I just can’t wait to get over there,” Holmes said.

A Cali Owl @deseanholmes13 headed to Boca! We're expecting for him to get here fast!! pic.twitter.com/odHMX3PdRY — FAU Football (@FAU_Football) December 20, 2017

Holmes hopes to begin at FAU in early February, in time for spring practices. His journey has been well-documented, with stops at San Diego State and Southern Utah, including a commitment to USC, before landing at Canyons.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wideout was pleased to see that FAU and Kiffin agreed to a 10-year extension in time for the early signing period.

“That was perfect,” Holmes said. “I was 100 percent committed no matter what but that put the cherry on top. … A lot of my friends were telling me there was no way (Kiffin) would stay for more than a year. When I saw (they extended him) on ESPN yesterday, I made sure to let them know.”

Holmes was also stoked about the team’ 50-3 win over Akron on Tuesday in the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl

“I watched the game twice, actually,” Holmes said. “I wanted to go back and scout them a little bit and see what adjustments they made on third down and things like that.”

Travis Reiner, P, Indiana State

COC punter Travis Reiner wants to go to space – multiple times if it’s up to him.

To reach that goal, Reiner has made academics a top priority for himself, which led him to commit to Indiana State on Wednesday.

“Forty-one kids (will) graduate on honor roll,” said Reiner. “It’s nice to see them take grades as seriously as they do. And I get to start. I’m happy I get a position to start right away.”

It’s crazy to think that one of my wildest dreams is coming true! Thank you to all who have helped me on this journey! Proud to say that I will be playing for Indiana State University!! #MarchOn #ALL1NDST8 pic.twitter.com/hQvwxt6HjI — Travis Reiner (@treiner_) December 20, 2017

Reiner, the youngest of six siblings, was selected to the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League second team defense after his sophomore campaign with the Cougars.

He received an outpouring of support not only from the Canyons staff, but also from his alma mater – Canyon High School.

“I still went there offseason trained with them,” said Reiner. “I gave little pointers. Coach Hodge and (coach Gutierrez), they’re good mentors for me along this process.

“Seeing them support me is a good feeling. You know they’re always going to have your back and be part of the Cowboy family there.”

Bobby Brown, DB, San Jose State

The former Paraclete star, who helped lead the team to a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title in 2016, got a two-for-one Wednesday.

Brown committed and signed his National Letter of Intent with San Jose State on Wednesday after weighing offers from Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Utah as well.

“I really wanted to try and stay as close to home and with my family,” Brown said. “I had a bunch of family and friends to come out and see me sign today. It was really heartwarming.”

Brown was tied for the team lead with two interceptions and was tied for third with 42 total tackles. Like Holmes, he hopes to join his new school in time for spring practices and expects to be on campus on Jan. 19.

We Official! First I want to thank God and everyone who's helped me a long the way and to all the coaches who've noticed me and blessed me with an offer. With that being said #SpartanUp👌 #Commited @CoachO_SJSU @SJSUSpartanFB @coachbrennan pic.twitter.com/eiKPPpZ1i7 — Lydell B. II (@Its_yo_Boy_5) December 20, 2017

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back played free safety for Canyons this season and expects to begin at safety for the Spartans as well.

“They said I’ll have a decent chance at starting right away but I’m not going to let that affect how I work,” Brown said. “I’ll play wherever they need me, though. I got a great feeling from the coaches and their entire staff, so I’m just looking forward to getting started.”

Signal sports editor Haley Sawyer and staff writer Ryan Posner contributed to this report