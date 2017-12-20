Veteran Center Opening

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

By Elliott Wolfe, Santa Clarita Contributor

Thanks to the splendid and most appreciated efforts of Toni Perkins, manager of the Home Depot on Newhall Ranch Road, the premises at 23222 Lyons Avenue has become a show place for Veterans and Their families to enjoy. A brand new wood plank floor, paint for all newly painted walls and ceiling, refrigeration, new toilet, storage cabinets, and a lot of love for what they do is an efforts that we can’t repay them enough for.

Now, all new furnishings, the donated baby grand piano, and our reference desk are ready to serve those veterans in need. Of course we have a few minor additions to complete, but we thought it best to be open for the holidays so those requiring service can find it at our new and permanent location.

A trial run (soft opening) is now being held, with a Grand Opening scheduled for early 2018. On the premises will be a “one stop shopping” reference desk which will provide a multitude of services to the veteran population, including employment opportunities, counseling and therapy, education, transportation, legal and medical services, benefit assistance, and a host of additional choices.

Veterans can also just come on down and “hang out,” read from the library, play a game or two, do a jigsaw puzzle, kibitz with other veterans, and sign up to participate in support groups. Obtaining help with veteran benefits promises to be a highlight.

Every Thursday from Noon to 3 p.m. the Food Pantry will be featured, so veterans and their families can partake of the week’s offerings.

Donations to assist veteran families are much appreciated, addressed to the Veteran Services Collaborative at the Lyons Avenue address.

The Collaborative will continue meeting at the College of The Canyons on the 3rd Friday of every month, 11:30 a.m. at room 301 of the University Center, and new members are always invited to join, participate, and provide help to a well deserved constituency. And don’t forget, there’s a complimentary luncheon served to all attendees at each meeting.