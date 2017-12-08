West Ranch basketball coach Shant Bicakci resigns

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 6 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

West Ranch basketball coach Shant Bicakci officially resigned on Thursday night, citing personal reasons.

“This is the best decision for me,” said Bicakci. “I think most of the people that know and care about me respected the decision and support my decisions even though it’s very difficult for me to leave the team.”

Bicakci coached the Wildcats since the 2010-11 season, guiding the program to six CIF-Southern Section playoff appearances.

“He told us that he was leaving for personal reasons and he’s given us seven years,” said West Ranch athletic director Cassandra Perez. “So I am grateful for the time that he was with us.”

Sean McKillop, who previously was an assistant coach for six years, will take over as interim head coach. Ron Manalastas will be assisting him.

Check signalscv.com later for more details.