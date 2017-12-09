Woman found dead in Newhall mobile home park identified by Coroner’s Office

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 1 hour ago

6 SHARES Share Tweet

The woman who authorities found deceased on Friday afternoon at the Crescent Valley Mobile Home Park on the Old Road has been identified as 56-year-old, Newhall resident Marialisa Adeeb, confirmed Lt. Smith of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner – Coroner.

Adeeb’s cause of death, said Smith, has not yet been determined by the coroner’s office.

“The autopsy is still pending,” he said.

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department responded to 23500 block of the Old Road around 3:45 p.m. Friday, where upon arrival they discovered Adeeb’s body.

Deputies turned the scene over to detectives from the department’s homicide bureau, as is standard practice when a deceased body is found, a representative from the station confirmed.