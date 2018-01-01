1.5 acre brush fire breaks out along NB 5 freeway in Castaic

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 4 hours ago

Firefighters battle a 1.5 acre fire on the 5 freeway near Templin Hwy on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

A 1.5 acre brush fire broke on Saturday afternoon approximately 1 mile north of Lake Hughes Road along the northbound 5 freeway, officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed.

As of 2:30 p.m. the blaze has not yet been knocked down, LACoFD Supervisor Martin Rangel confirmed.

Additionally, Rangel was able to confirm that no structures have been threatened by the fire.  

The department received the call at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday and, upon arrival, discovered the blaze off the right hand shoulder of the northbound 5 freeway.

While the blaze has created additional backups near the base of the Grapevine, no lanes have been closed.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

A super scooper drops water while Firefighters battle a 1.5 acre fire on the 5 freeway near Templin Hwy on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

 

Click here to post a comment

1.5 acre brush fire breaks out along NB 5 freeway in Castaic

4 hours ago
Add Comment
Ryan Painter
Firefighters battle a 1.5 acre fire on the 5 freeway near Templin Hwy on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

A 1.5 acre brush fire broke on Saturday afternoon approximately 1 mile north of Lake Hughes Road along the northbound 5 freeway, officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed.

As of 2:30 p.m. the blaze has not yet been knocked down, LACoFD Supervisor Martin Rangel confirmed.

Additionally, Rangel was able to confirm that no structures have been threatened by the fire.  

The department received the call at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday and, upon arrival, discovered the blaze off the right hand shoulder of the northbound 5 freeway.

While the blaze has created additional backups near the base of the Grapevine, no lanes have been closed.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

A super scooper drops water while Firefighters battle a 1.5 acre fire on the 5 freeway near Templin Hwy on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

 

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Painter

Ryan Painter

Ryan Painter joined The Signal as a staff writer in September 2017. He covers breaking news and community features on the weekends.