1.5 acre brush fire breaks out along NB 5 freeway in Castaic

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 4 hours ago

A 1.5 acre brush fire broke on Saturday afternoon approximately 1 mile north of Lake Hughes Road along the northbound 5 freeway, officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed.

As of 2:30 p.m. the blaze has not yet been knocked down, LACoFD Supervisor Martin Rangel confirmed.

Additionally, Rangel was able to confirm that no structures have been threatened by the fire.

The department received the call at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday and, upon arrival, discovered the blaze off the right hand shoulder of the northbound 5 freeway.

While the blaze has created additional backups near the base of the Grapevine, no lanes have been closed.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.